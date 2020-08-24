2 people charged in 2018 murder in Auglaize County close their cases

The final two people charged with a 2018 murder in Auglaize County have closed their cases.
Syniqua Bell has pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice. As part of the deal, nine charges will be dropped, including murder and attempted murder. Bell was sentenced to 36 months in prison on the charge.
Also on Monday, the case against another co-defendant, Jacar Bitting, was dismissed totally by the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court judge.
Earlier in the month, the third co-defendant, Keith Waddell was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office says that all three were present during the shooting at the Dockside Apartments in April 2018, where Dexter and Alim Turner were shot. Dexter died days later from his wounds.