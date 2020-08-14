One of the three people charged with a 2018 Auglaize County murder takes a plea deal

A Columbus man charged with a 2018 Auglaize County murder, has taken a plea deal for a reduced charge.
Keith Waddell Jr. pled guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter. After his guilty plea, the Murder, Attempted Murder, and other charges were dropped. The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office says that Waddell, Jacar Bitting, and Syniqua Bell were involved with the shooting of Dexter Turner and his son Alim Turner at the Dockside Apartments in April of 2018. Dexter Turner died days later at the hospital. Waddell was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Bell's trial is set for the end of this month and Bitting's is scheduled for the fall.