2021 Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public and only focus on competitions

The Ohio State Fair will go on this year, but it will not be open to the public.
The Ohio Exposition Commission announced it will focus on agricultural and educational competitions for exhibitors, their families, and guests. Last year they cancelled the whole fair because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
The commission says they made the decision this year because of the uncertainly of what the situation will look like in late July, even though the state will have six months of vaccine distribution. They add if they had to do limited capacity for events, it would lower the attendance and in turn lower revenue to pay for everything. That could be financially devastating to the commission which only breaks even with the fair every year. They are hoping that the rides, concerts, and food vendors will return in 2022.