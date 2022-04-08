2022 Jefferson Award Winner Spotlight: Tracey Howard

The nominator for the next Jefferson Award winner says she is all smiles and always has a positive attitude while never bragging.
Despite the turmoil in her own life, Jefferson Award winner Tracey Howard is thinking of others with her volunteer work and running Angel Warriors. Friend Barbara Shepherd nominated Tracey because she says it's overwhelming thinking about all the volunteering Tracey does.
"I see her all the time at church and Sunday School and then I found out about the Angel Warriors project that she began and she's the chief administrator and what they do is just amazing all year," stated Barbara Shepherd.
Tracey started the non-profit group called Angel Warriors as a mission to help others and it's grown through the years.
"We're a Christian non-profit right here in Lima, Ohio," explained Tracey Howard, 2022 Jefferson Award Winner. We strive on doing agape, our biggest thing is agape, showing God's love throughout the community. That's with Christmas, we do homeless bags, we help at different shelters, we volunteer with different ministries here in Allen County, and mostly like I said, most of ours is just letting somebody know somebody cares and just doing a kind deed for a stranger."
Tracey adds that she believes god leads people to them that need help. She is the arm that reaches out.
"Because that's what God wants us to do, he wants us to be servants, and being a servant means that you don't want anything in return. The only thing in return for me is one day to say I'm going to go to Heaven and God is going to say good job," added Tracey Howard.
All the Jefferson award winners will be recognized at a banquet on April 19th. At that time it will be announced who will represent our area at the National Jefferson Awards in Washington D.C.
