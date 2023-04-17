2023 Ottawa River Clean Up scheduled for April 22

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The best way to celebrate Earth Day this Saturday is by helping clean it up.
And for 30 years now, the Ottawa River Clean Up has been helping keep the waterway clean in the Lima area with the efforts of hundreds of volunteers. But organizers are doing things a little bit differently this year, they are offering a drive-thru registration for people to get their assignments and equipment needed for the cleanup.
"We will set you up with registration, we will hand you your stuff out. You stay in your car and you head out to your location," says Sydni Winkler, Lima's Neighborhood Support Specialist. "But once the cleanup is done, come back and drop your trash off and we will have a community party, right across the street at Hover Park. We are going to have food and music and try and get other organizations to come out and celebrate with us."
The Ottawa River Clean Up runs from 9 a.m. to noon on April 22nd. If you would like to sign up beforehand, you can do it on the City of Lima's website or you can wait until the day of the event and register at the street department building at 900 South Collett Street. Gloves will be provided, but make sure you dress for the weather.