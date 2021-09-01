3 people arrested in Mercer County with meth

Three people were arrested in Mercer County in two separate traffic stops, where the drug meth was found.
Violet Valdez, Cory Gross, and Amanda Hatfield were arrested and charged with possession of meth, a felony of the fifth degree. The Grand Lake Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff's Office conducted the traffic stops and found the drugs inside the cars. Valdez and Hatfield both had outstanding drug warrants out on them from Auglaize County. All three are being held on $50,000 in the Mercer County Jail. Their cases will be presented to the Prosecutor’s office for possible additional charges.
Media Release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office: Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey reports that three arrests were made on Tuesday by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Lake Drug Task Force. Deputies were assigned to watch to for two individuals with active warrants. When deputies observed them, traffic stops were made.
The first traffic stop was made on Violet M Valdez, 35, 611 S Franklin Street Rockford. Valdez was arrested on two (2) warrants from Auglaize County for Possession of Amphetamines. Also during the traffic stop, deputies located Methamphetamines inside the car. Valdez was charged in Mercer County with Possession of Methamphetamines, a felony of the fifth degree.
A second traffic stop was made a short time later on Cory D Gross, 38, 369 Northway Drive Saint Mary’s. Gross was stopped, when deputies recognized his passenger, Amanda K Hatfield, 42, 710 Devonshire Drive Celina. Deputies were aware that Hatfield had active warrants. During the stop, deputies located a sizable amount of Methamphetamines inside the car. Both Gross and Hatfield were charged with Possession of Methamphetamines and felony of the fifth degree. Hatfield was also arrested on active warrants. One warrant was from Auglaize County for Possession of Methamphetamines and the second warrant was from Mercer County for Driving Under Suspension.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Ossi assisted on both traffic stops.
Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman set bond on all three (3) subjects at $50,000.00 subject to ten percent.
These cases will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review and to determine if additional charges are warranted.