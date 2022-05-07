300 graduates walk during two ceremonies for Rhodes State College

After having virtual graduations for the last two years, Rhodes State College brings the ceremony back as a live event.
The college split the 300 graduates into two separate commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Veteran Civic and Convention Center. Dr. Cynthia Spiers says she was happy to shake the hands of each and every graduate this year. She adds that they are not only trained for a career but they have been trained in resiliency because of the pandemic. When it comes to finding their first job out of college, they do not have to go far.
“As a community college, our job is to provide the workforce for these communities that we serve and I think it is a testament to us that 87% of our graduates stay within our service district and work,” says Dr. Spiers. “So we provide to these communities the workforce they need and excellent workforce because they are trained very well at Rhodes State. In fact, I had already asking me today, primarily one from the hospital saying that ‘We will hire them now, tell them that we will hire them now.’ So we are very excited that jobs are available and ready for these graduates.”
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith was the commencement speaker, and she told the students that no matter how difficult your life gets, to "show up" and you will be successful.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.