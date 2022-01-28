4-1-1 Blast gives sophomores the Apollo experience

Local sophomores get the chance to see what the Apollo experience is all about.
Apollo Career Center held their 4-1-1 Blast Friday, for the students from their 11 member school districts. The students got to visit 2 of the 22 programs that Apollo currently has to offer. They were also able to do some hands-on activities, plus talk to students and instructors about the programs, including a new program that will be starting next year for the high school students.
“We currently offer 22 programs, but next year we are really excited that we are going to offer a 23 with HVAC,” says Toby Prinsen of Apollo. “We have identified HVAC as a huge need in the local economy. We have a lot of companies here to help us out to try and help us get this off the ground this year.”
Local HVAC companies are in need of skilled workers, and this new program will help fill that need and give students the hands-on training to get that first job.
“There is not really been a vessel for this for kids to come in and learning on HVAC installation and plumbing basics,” says Brian Brown of Brown’s Heating and Cooling. “So that is where I think the most vital part would be getting them involved at a younger age and bring them into the industry with a lot of hands-on experience.”
Around 800 students went through the 4-1-1 Blast.
