4th Annual Red Door Gala brings nationally known singer and honors Mercy Club Award winners

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health St. Rita's raised money for behavioral health services with a night full of surprises on Thursday.
Until she took the stage, only a very small number knew that Vanessa Williams would be performing at the 4th annual Red Door Gala. The gala raises money for a different department of patient care each year, this time focusing on the treatment of addiction and mental health.
The event both raises money for the hospital and shows appreciation to the donors that have made the work of St. Rita's possible. The "red door" theme of the annual event is inspired by a poem written by Sister Mary Wickham, one of the sisters of Mercy, who opened the hospital back in 1918.
"The Door of Mercy really talks about meeting people at different places in their lives and being able to meet their needs at any given time. Really, as we think about mental health and behavioral health services, which is the focus of this evening, then we know that is something that we are really here to do. To show mercy and kindness and really extend God's love," Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Health St. Rita's, said of the poem.
The other surprise of the night was the announcement of the Mercy Club Award Winner. It went to a couple who are dedicated to making a difference for a hospital that has given them so much.
"My father died when I was in the 4th grade with a massive heart attack and through constantly working with a cardiologist, he helped me, but lo and behold, that fateful day came in December 2002, and I found myself having open heart surgery at St. Rita's. So, they saved my life," said award winner Barry Clark.
"There are a lot of wonderful people before us who have gotten this award and we are extremely humbled to be a part of this terrific group of people," added Angie Clark.
Funds raised Thursday will help Mercy Health St. Rita's upgrade their inpatient behavioral health unit and provide more therapy options.