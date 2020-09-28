A Convoy man killed after driving wrong way on U.S. 30 and hitting another car

A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on U.S. 30 in Van Wert County Sunday night.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Convoy Road. The Van Wert post of the State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Brad Morris of Convoy was pronounced dead at the scene. Morris was eastbound in the westbound lane and hit a car driven by 25-year-old Luke Schimmoeller of Fort Wayne. He and a passenger were taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's with serious injuries. The state patrol reports alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.
Media release from Ohio State Highway Patrol – 9/28/20 Union Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 P.M. on Sunday evening, September 27, 2020, on US 30 just west of Convoy Road in Van Wert County.
A 2018 Honda Fit, operated by Brad Morris, age 43, of Convoy, Ohio, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. Mr. Morris struck a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Impala, which was operated by Luke Schimmoeller, age 25, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Both vehicles came to final rest in the median.
Mr. Morris was pronounced dead on scene by Dr. Scott Jarvis, Van Wert County coroner. Both Mr. Schimmoeller, and his passenger, Amy Schimmoeller were transported to St. Ritas Hosptial in Lima, Ohio for serious injuries.
The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Van Wert Ohio Department of Transportation, Scott Fire Department and EMS personnel, Lutheran Air, and Hague Towing and Recovery. The crash resulted in a closure of the westbound lanes of US 30 near Convoy Road. The roadway has since been reopened.