A day of remembrance marks 1 year of COVID-19 in Ohio

"Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine declaring a state of emergency after the discovery of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ohio," Jeff Fitzgerald reports on March 9th, 2020.
And a whole year later, Governor DeWine has proclaimed March 9th a day of remembrance for the over 17,500 Ohioans who have died from COVID-19.
When asked what we have learned over the chaotic course of the year, Dr. Steve Martin, Dean of Ohio Northern University's Raabe College of Pharmacy, says for one, we are better at coming together as communities. The country has also been more in tune with their wellness.
"I think we've also become much more aware of health and healthcare in the country," says Martin. "Constantly, everyday there's information that comes out about COVID. Information about viral diseases, people understand vaccines now more than they ever did in the past."
While the past twelve months have been full of doom and gloom, there may be a silver lining. For America, Dr. Martin says it is a resilience when faced with challenges.
"Those are things that just didn't seem even possible a year ago when we first started talking about this, but we've been able to do it," Martin explains. "Not just educators, but businesses have moved their business to online. Restaurants have found a way to service the public without putting them at risk. So, it's been interesting to see how America has responded to the pandemic."
With more vaccines administered every day, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. But will what we've adapted to over the last year be carried into a post-pandemic life? The idea of handshakes and multiples modes of schooling have been discussed, as well as lessons in providing healthcare.
"It's my hope, and I actually think this will happen that we will see an increase in vaccinations for flu, as well as other diseases which can be prevented by vaccines," Martin says. "Because people really do recognize the value of receiving a vaccine not just to themselves, but to the community around them, to the people around them."
Governor DeWine has said if cases stay down over the next few weeks, some restrictions will be lifted, after being in place much longer than anyone expected.