A diverse event schedule planned for the rest of summer through Downtown Lima, Inc.

Downtown Lima, Inc. has a busy rest of the summer planned with well-known events and a few new additions.
First, Northwestern Ohio Security Systems is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a parking lot party this Wednesday, July 28th from 10 AM-3 PM. Then, the last 1st Friday is on August 6th from 11 AM-6 PM. On August 7th, the Legacy Arts Block Party will fill Main Street with live music.
The annual Free Comic Book Day at Alter Ego Comics happens on August 14th. Also on that day is a new event called Celebrating You, which focuses on mental health outreach to black communities. The Executive Director of Downtown Lima Inc., Shaunna Basinger, says having an array of events allows the community to feel more comfortable showing up.
"We have a very diverse community, and so that's something that we're focusing a lot on, starting now and before and going forward," Basinger explains. "That whenever we have events in the downtown, we try to show people what you can do in Lima and the fun that you can have and the things that you can do. That we're really reaching out to all of the people and making sure that everyone feels welcome and supported and engaged."
A full schedule of upcoming events in and around the greater Lima region is available on visitdowntownlima.com.