A Lima man gets 19 years to life in prison for a 2021 murder

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man who pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder, gets 19 years to life in prison for the crime. In February, 33-year-old Paul Curtis Jr. took a deal where he pleaded guilty to murder of Sam McLaurin and for two assault charges for incidents in the Allen County jail.
According to the police, McLaurin's body was found in the driveway of his home, detectives state that he had eighteen gunshot wounds on his body. A witness says Curtis and McLaurin were having an argument, and moments later they heard gunshots. A third case against Curtis was dropped as part of the plea deal.