A Lima teen gets sentenced to 4 years in prison for running from juvenile detention officer

A Lima teen currently in prison for aggravated robbery was sentenced Thursday for escaping custody while he was at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.
18-year-old Juan Freeman, II was sentenced while he was incarcerated at Noble Correctional Institution. Freeman was sentenced to 4 years in prison, which will be run the same time as the 28 years he received for robbing Hermie’s Party Shop and Little Caesar’s in January 2020.
Freeman was in custody at Allen County Juvenile Detention Center when he was taken to Saint Rita's emergency room in October of 2020. Freeman was being escorted back to the transport vehicle by a juvenile detention officer when he ran off across the hospital parking lot. Freeman was on the run for two months when he was arrested in Waterloo, Iowa and brought back to Allen County.
Judge Terri Kohlrieser told Freeman he could be released early, because he was a minor at the time of the crimes and if he behaves in prison.