Escaped Allen County teen caught in Iowa

The Allen County teenager that escaped custody this past fall has been captured.
17-year-old Juan Freeman II has been on the run since the end of October when he took off after a hospital visit at St Rita's Emergency Department. Freeman was being escorted back to the transport vehicle by a juvenile detention officer when he got away by running off across the hospital parking lot. Freeman was picked up in Waterloo, Iowa this past weekend.
He and Na'zier Howard are facing charges for robbing the Little Caesar’s Pizza and Hermie's party shop in January. Freeman's case is currently going through Allen County Common Pleas Court.