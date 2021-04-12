A Lucas County man was found dead in a Findlay retention pond following a Sunday chase

An Oregon, Ohio man is dead after driving into a retention pond in Hancock County, shortly after a police chase. Dive team members found 22-year-old Trevor Clark's body inside his SUV Sunday afternoon, about 23 feet below the surface and 105 feet from shore at 555 Marathon Boulevard in Findlay.
Police and troopers had lost sight of him and called off the chase after he sped west out of town over the I-75 overpass on Sandusky Street when Clark turned off his lights and hitting speeds up to 95 miles per hour.
Wood County officials say the car had been taken without permission from family members in North Baltimore early Sunday morning after a domestic violence incident and they had tracked Clark's cell phone to Marathon Avenue. A Hancock county deputy also spotted tire tracks heading into the pond.
Media Release from Findlay Police Department 4/12/2021: On the morning of 4-11-2021 at about 0305 hrs our agency was asked to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a pursuit that was entering the City of Findlay eastbound on W. Sandusky St. The vehicle was a silver 2008 Lincoln Navigator, OH RP #JBU6003. Our Officers assisted the OSP Trooper in following the pursuit throughout the City. The pursuit continued in the City and eventually went back westbound on W. Sandusky St. At some point the suspect vehicle had turned its headlights off. Speeds during this pursuit were between 85 - 95 mph. In the 700 blk of W. Sandusky St. the suspect vehicle gained distance from the Officers. The suspect continued west and went over the I-75 overpass in the 1500 blk of W. Sandusky St. By the time OSP and FPD crossed the overpass, the vehicle was not able to be seen or located. The pursuit was terminated at that time.
At 1127 hrs later that morning, our agency received a request to assist Wood County Sheriff's Office and North Baltimore Police Dept. in trying to locate the same vehicle. We were advised the driver had been involved in a Domestic Violence incident in North Baltimore around 0300 hrs and the vehicle was taken from a family member without permission. Wood County had received information the suspect’s cell phone was in the area of 555 Marathon Blvd. which is just west of the I-75 overpass on W. Sandusky St. Officers from our Agency as well as Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office began checking the surrounding area for the vehicle and the suspect.
At 1256 hrs a Deputy from the HCSO located what appeared to be tire tracks heading south from 555 Marathon Blvd. on an access road. The tracks ended at a retention pond to the south of that business. Indicators were found suggesting the vehicle had entered the pond at a high rate of speed. The Hancock County Underwater Search & Recovery team was contacted. A diver from the team later located the vehicle in the pond. It was located 105 feet from the shore at a depth of 23 feet. Dick's Towing was contacted and was able to pull the vehicle from the pond.
At 1545 hrs the vehicle was removed from the pond. The suspect was located inside the vehicle. Hanco EMS pronounced him deceased at 1548 hrs. His identity was confirmed as 22 year old Trevor Clark from Oregon, OH. The Hancock County Coroner, Dr. Mark Fox, ordered his body be held for an autopsy, to be performed at a later time.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.