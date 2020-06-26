A Marysville man who allegedly robbed a bank in Findlay was arrested

A Marysville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing banks in Northwest Ohio, including one in Findlay last month.
According to the Toledo Blade, 39-year-old James Eickemeyer was arrested Thursday by the Toledo Police Department. Eickemeyer is suspected of robbing the Chase Bank in Findlay on May 23rd. He is also a suspect in a Wednesday robbery at a bank in Toledo. The affidavit says that police found the clothing he wore during the robberies and a fake handgun when they arrested him. He will be tried in federal court on the charge of Bank Robbery.