A proposed Ohio law could give residents a voice on solar and wind projects

An Ohio lawmaker has introduced legislation to give residents a voice on the wind and solar projects that could be built in their area. 1st Dist. State Senator Rob McColley co-sponsored the bill that would give township residents additional options to voice their opinion on the development of wind and solar projects in their area. The proposed law would permit boards of trustees to adopt a resolution authorizing the rights of residents to petition for a referendum, which will give them the chance to vote on the projects.
“When these decisions are made about where to put these wind and solar projects, they are being made completely by boards of bureaucrats in Columbus,” says McColley. “There is nothing a local township zoning authority or any other zoning authority is able to do. So this bill will allow the local land use regulations, local land-use decisions to be made locally where they belong.”
The bill has been referred to the Ohio Senate’s Energy and Public Utilities Committee for further consideration.