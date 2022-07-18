A Florida man is dead and his passenger is critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near SR 81 exit on I-75. 53-year-old Saul Palacios of Avon Park, Florida was southbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail. He and his passenger 56-year-old Reina Palacios were thrown from the motorcycle. Saul was pronounced dead at the scene, while Reina was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital and listed in critical condition. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.
7/18/22 Media Release from Ohio State Highway Patrol:Bath Township – The Lima Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 17, 2022, at approximately 12:48 P.M. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 near mile post 127 in Bath Township, Allen County.
Saul Palacios, age 53, of Avon Park, Florida, was operating a 2015 Harley Davidson southbound on Interstate 75. Mr. Palacios lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail. Mr. Palacios and a passenger, Reina Palacios, age 56, of Avon Park, Florida were thrown from the motorcycle. Mr. Palacios succumbed to his injuries on scene. Ms. Palacios was transported to the Lima Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Both occupants were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Bath Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office, H&H Funeral Services and Able Wrecker Service. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to operate all vehicles in a safe manner and never drive distracted or impaired.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.