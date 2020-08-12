A smooth first day back for Elida Elementary School

For students and staff of Elida Elementary School, it was the last first day in the old building, and it was definitely one to remember.
Precautions like Plexiglass, sanitizing stations, and walking on the right sides of the hallway all went into creating a successful first day. Students are required to wear masks inside the building. However, teachers are encouraged to take breaks outside, where they can spread out and remove them.
Since there were enough students who opted out for online classes, one teacher from each grade level will focus on their education through the program Schoology.
"Things have really gone about as smooth as we could expect. We always tend to prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and things have really gone well," says Michelle Allison, principal at Elida Elementary School. "We’ve had a staff that’s been very flexible. We’ve done a lot just to make sure that all of our ducks are in a row, and we’ve worked a lot with the health department and with our staff to really ensure that we’re as safe as we can possibly be."
Allison says lunches and bus rides went well too, where students have assigned seats.
For more information, visit the Elida Local Schools website here.