AAA Summer travel forecast predicts a decrease in overall travel, increase in road trips

A new travel forecast from AAA shows that summer travel numbers are down, but not out.
The summer travel season this year will see nearly a 15 percent decrease from last year, but AAA still forecasts that Americans will take 700 million trips from July to September. Weekend getaways have become more a popular way to travel, while extended vacations aren't as likely to be booked.
Kimberly Schwind, the spokesperson for AAA says, “We are seeing travel down because of the pandemic, but it’s not out. We are still seeing a good number of people traveling and the majority of them, 97% are going to be taking road trips.”
With so many people opting for road trips this summer, they are predicting a 74 percent decrease in air travel, with people buying plane tickets for 2021 instead. With so much uncertainty with the virus and pandemic, people are waiting until the last minute to book their trips for this year.
“We are seeing a lot of people taking this wait and see approach, so a lot more people are waiting to book their summer travel than in the past," says Schwind. "We’re seeing people booking trips a week out, even up to 48 hours out, so they’re really waiting to see whether or not they feel safe going to a certain destination before making that decision.”
For those who do choose to book ahead for your summer travels, AAA recommends to really plan out your stay and know the cancellation policy for whatever trips you book.