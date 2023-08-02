AAA3 named recipient of prestigious Aging Achievement Award from USAging

August 1, 2023 Press Release from Area Agency on Aging 3: Lima, OH —The Area Agency on Aging 3 is thrilled to announce that its Elder Abuse Prevention Program: Four Programs Focused on One Mission, received a 2023 Aging Achievement Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. Four Programs Focused on One Mission, which emphasizes cross-agency collaboration within the Area Agency on Aging 3 to provide efficient and effective services to older adults who have experienced abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation , was among 34 local aging programs to receive honors during USAging’s 48th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 16-19 in Salt Lake City, UT.
The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus, recognizes USAging’s Area Agency on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Program members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities.
“The Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards are a timely reminder of the evolving role USAging members play in the planning, development, coordination and delivery of aging and other home and community-based services in nearly every community in the United States,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “The AAAs and Title VI programs we honor today have set a standard for innovation and creativity in helping vulnerable older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities,” Markwood added. “USAging is inspired by the example they have set for others in the Aging Network.”
Within the Area Agency on Aging 3, four programs-Awakenings Victim Outreach, Hardin County Adult Protective Services, Benefits Enrollment and Stages Behavioral Health-seamlessly link to offer comprehensive services, providing interventions and resources through quality care, that lead older adults to safe living environments and positive emotional well-being after trauma.
"Coordination and quality of care is essential in working with older adults who've have experienced abuse, neglect, and/or financial exploitation. The four programs address the individual through a holistic approach, ensuring their physical, mental, and or social needs are met with intent to not only support but to empower those who've been victimized,” stated Allison Stehlik, Vice President of Community Living Services at Area Agency on Aging 3.
The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including Advocacy, Agency Operations, Caregiving, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Economic Security, Elder Abuse Prevention, Health-LTSS Integration, Healthy Aging, Home and Community-Based Services, Housing and Homelessness, Information and Referral/Assistance, Intergenerational Programs, Nutrition, Public Health and Vaccinations, Social Engagement, Technology, Transportation and Mobility, and Workforce Development and Volunteerism.
All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards Showcase.
About Area Agency on Aging 3
For nearly 50 years, Area Agency on Aging has been a leader in helping those who desire safe, dignified, independent living. It is the Area Agency on Aging's mission to provide life-span resources that inspire, educate, and empower older adults, persons with disabilities, and family caregivers. The agency strives to continually evolve through the expansion of long-term care services and supports to individuals of all ages in communities throughout the region, guided by the belief that all individuals have the right to person-centered care in the setting of their choice.
About USAging
USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is dedicated to supporting the success of our members through advancing public policy, sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising their visibility and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home and community-based services. For more information about USAging, AAAs or Title VI programs, visit www.usaging.org.