Adult Protective Services and other agencies hope to connect with area seniors at upcoming resource fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Abuse can happen to anyone and the Institute of Aging reports that hundreds of thousands of adults over the age of 60 are abused each year in the United States.
Abuse can be in many forms such as physical and mental but also includes financial exploitation and neglect. In Allen County, the Adult Protective Services Agency (APS) is in charge of the safety and well-being of persons over the age of 60. The APS may not be well known in the region but they are very important in connecting seniors with a whole variety of services to provide them with a better quality of life. They will be highlighting those with a resource fair at the end of the month.
"We don't want to be the best-kept secret in Allen County. We've got a great number of resources available to area seniors and so this is just an opportunity to showcase that. We're really looking forward to it, getting a lot of really good interest from both the community partners and the general public. So, everybody is invited and you don't have to be 60 or older to be there. We just hope that you can come out and see what kind of resources are available for the seniors in your life," said Jacob Lager, director of Adult Protective Services.
There will be a number of agencies on hand to discuss the services they offer, including financial services, assisted living, and mental health among others. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Allen County Job and Family Services office at 951 Commerce Parkway.