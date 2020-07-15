AEDG and Jobs Ohio working to support business

The Allen Economic Development Group and Jobs Ohio are working together to help small businesses in the area.
The Jobs Ohio Inclusion Grant is meant to provide financial help for those businesses that are distressed or are under-represented. Applicants could receive up to $50,000 through this grant, but those businesses must meet a number of criteria first.
"They need to be in certain ZIP codes, they need to be involved in certain places of work, it has to be a business-to-business, it cannot be a business-to-consumer, it also needs to create jobs," said Dave Stratton, president of the Allen Economic Development Group.
If you have questions about the criteria of the grant or are interested in applying, you can contact the AEDG at (419) 222-7706.