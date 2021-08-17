Agerter Wapak Road intersection to be converted into four-way stop

A traffic pattern change is currently scheduled for this week in American/Shawnee Township.
The Allen County Engineer's Office announced plans to convert the previous two-way stop intersection of Agerter/Wapak Road into a four-way stop. Construction work for the conversion will start Wednesday.
The main purpose of the change is to improve safety and address a crash trend that has developed at the intersection, according to Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes. The crash trends usually are a result of either a failure to stop at the stop sign or a failure to yield to cross-traffic that was not required to stop.
Warning signs will be installed in advance to alert motorists of the upcoming change.