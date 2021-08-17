Agerter Wapak Road intersection to be converted into four-way stop

A traffic pattern change is currently scheduled for this week in American/Shawnee Township.

The Allen County Engineer's Office announced plans to convert the previous two-way stop intersection of Agerter/Wapak Road into a four-way stop. Construction work for the conversion will start Wednesday.

The main purpose of the change is to improve safety and address a crash trend that has developed at the intersection, according to Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes. The crash trends usually are a result of either a failure to stop at the stop sign or a failure to yield to cross-traffic that was not required to stop. 

Warning signs will be installed in advance to alert motorists of the upcoming change. 

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.