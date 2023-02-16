Allen Co. Republicans pick Caldwell to take over Prosecutor's office

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County's new prosecutor is ready to get to work for the residents of the county. The Republican Party named Destiny Caldwell to replace Juergen Waldick, and she becomes Allen County's first female prosecutor.
Caldwell has been practicing law since 2008 and has served as a prosecutor for more than 12 years. She also served as Waldick's Chief Assistant Prosecutor until he was sworn in as a 3rd District Appellate Court Judge. She says she is ready to continue to seek justice for the victims and hold the criminals accountable for their actions in Allen County.
“I think the Allen County Prosecutor’s office has always done a great job in representing the citizens of Allen County,” says Caldwell. “I plan to continue in that regard and continue to serve justice.”
Caldwell's appointment is for two years, and she will have to make her first official run for the prosecutor's seat in 2024.