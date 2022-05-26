The Allen County Sheriff and a representative from the prosecutor's office took time to inform the public about the upcoming Senate Bill 215.
The Lima Sertoma Club welcomed Sheriff Matt Treglia and Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell as their special guests during their meeting on Thursday. Both guests touched on Senate Bill 215, which would allow anyone 21 and older to lawfully carry a firearm.
The important detail about the bill shared to those in attendance was the fact that the bill would point all responsibility to prove that they are a qualified adult to the person who is purchasing the firearm, not the law enforcement departments or other parties.
"And now, basically the only thing that has happened the state has taken the burden off the sheriff's office, the CCW office, to prove you a qualified adult. Now they put the burden on the individual to prove them self a qualified adult and we just hope it goes through all the checks and balances and makes sure he or she is carrying that gun correctly and can actually legally carry that gun," explained Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia.
"I think it's also important to remember that ignorance of the law is not a defense when we're talking about criminal charges, so it's important that people know whether or not they are one of those qualified adults because we don't want people to inadvertently break the law. Good law abiding citizens who normally would not, not knowing what this new law is," said Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell.
Senate Bill 215 would go into effect on June 13th of 2022.
