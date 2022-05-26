Allen County Commissioners approve an equitable wage adjustment for Sheriff Department Union employees at sheriff's request

An agreement has been reached regarding the request of the Allen County Sheriff for an equitable wage adjustment for union contract employees in his department.
In April, Sheriff Matt Treglia approached the commissioners that he was having problems hiring and retaining employees at the wages he could offer. Commissioners agreed and they began the process of making the adjustment. Thursday, they approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the three unions at the department. Commissioners the wage adjustment is an investment that they needed to make.
Brian Winegardner, Allen County Commission Board President explains, “The sheriff has our complete respect and we to work with him and we want to give him the support he needs to create a safe and secure environment and community for our citizens and anyone who may visit Allen County.”
The equitable adjustment amount is just over 700-thousand dollars in salaries and benefits. Winegardner says they are in a position now with the general fund that they could make this decision. The sheriff says this will assist in attracting new hires but is needed to keep the staff they have.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia adds, “This money is mostly for retention. The people that have worked here, that went through COVID with us and went through the and times with us. To maintain more money for them and to keep them there working because they are the seasoned officers that we have on the streets now.”
The wage increase will take effect on June 2, 2022.
