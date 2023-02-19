Allen County EMA Creates Website for Tourist Planning Ahead of 2024 Solar Eclipse

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County EMA has set up a website to guide potential tourists to Allen County for the 2024 Solar Eclipse.
On April 8th, 2024, Allen County will be within the line of totality, making our area one of the best sites in the country to view the solar eclipse. With Allen County being the biggest county in west-central Ohio, the Allen County EMA and the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce partnered to make a website to show potential tourists what lodgings, food, and shopping are available in the region. Though the eclipse is still over a year away, it's such a rare event that many are planning trips to view it already, and setting the website up early helps them discover Allen County.
"What it does is it allows an opportunity for the folks that are out googling the 2024 eclipse and looking for a good spot to watch the eclipse. They'll be able to go to that website and see what Allen County has to offer for viewing of that particular 2024 Eclipse," says Tom Berger, Allen County EMA.
Estimates say that the population of Lima will double due to solar eclipse tourists. You can find the eclipse website at seetheeclipse.org.