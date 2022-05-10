Allen County high school students can take advantage of Ohio Means Jobs career coaches at their schools

Hundreds of students participate in the latest Ohio Means Jobs Allen County Job Fair.
Ohio Means Jobs is gearing this one toward high school seniors that are approaching graduation. The agency has a youth services program with job coaches in all thirteen schools in Allen County. Tuesday’s event had more than 120 employers getting a chance to speak with the young adults about opportunities their businesses offer. The students took advantage of the opportunity and Ohio Means Jobs Allen County is eager to help these young adults with their future.
Jonathan Flores is an Elida Senior and says, “I was hoping to learn about internships and how they work. I wanted to know if I could start an internship without having college experience.
Elizabeth Frazier a Bluffton Senior adds, “I think that everything here is great. Even though I’m going to college and I kind of know what I want to do I am really happy to see the options like after I graduate. Or even like I’m going for a job through the school just to get that awareness and get out there and meet some new people.”
Janane Falls is graduating in 2022 and says “It’s like interesting to get to know what they do or how they do it and all that good stuff.”
Joe Patton Executive Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County says, “We have job coaches in all our high schools. We’re able to help with paying for college tuition, books, other things like that for students wanting to extend their skill sets.”
To learn more about OMJ Allen County’s Youth Services Program, go to their website. Look for High School Job Coaches under the Career Services tab.
