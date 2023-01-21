Allen County Museum and Historical Society unveils two new paintings

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum unveiled two newly installed historical paintings on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The new exhibit features two paintings, one of a 19th century Ohio U.S. Senator, Calvin Brice, painted by John Singer Sargent, and a painting of Brice's wife and daughters, painted by Sargent's teacher, Carolus Duran.
The Sargent painting has been in storage for at least 15 years. The Allen County Museum and Historical Society was working on putting it back on display when they were surprised to be chosen to house the Duran painting as well. The museum says that it's spectacular to be able to add work from such significant artists to their collection.
"One of the things that's so impressive about this opportunity is the fact that John Singer Sargent was and is a world-renowned artist and painter, he's prolific and has been celebrated throughout the United States and also throughout Europe," says Amy Craft Klassen, Director of the Allen County Museum. "And Carolus Duran, while his significance really happened during his lifetime. It's incredible that we have such a wonderful portrait by an artist that was really highly recognized at the time that he was painting."
You can learn more about the paintings and their subjects by visiting the museum and reading the informational plaques on display.
