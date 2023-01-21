Allen County Museum and Historical Society unveils two new paintings

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum unveiled two newly installed historical paintings on Saturday, Jan. 21. 

Allen County Museum and Historical Society unveils two new paintings

The new exhibit features two paintings, one of a 19th century Ohio U.S. Senator, Calvin Brice, painted by John Singer Sargent, and a painting of Brice's wife and daughters, painted by Sargent's teacher, Carolus Duran.

Allen County Museum and Historical Society unveils two new paintings

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com