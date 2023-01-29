Allen County Museum hosts Bluffton historian for talk on John Dillinger Gang at annual meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum and Historical Society brought in a Bluffton history expert to talk about the robbery of a local bank by the Dillinger Gang. 

The museum held their 115th annual board meeting and after renewing the terms of their board members, Fred Steiner took the podium to tell stories about the robbery of the Citizens National Bank in Bluffton by the John Dillinger gang in 1933. 

