The CDC has now issued new guidelines when it comes to a isolating or quarantining after a positive COVID-19 test.
The CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to 5 days for people who tested positive for COVID-19. Those who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out of their second dose and not yet boosted are now recommended to quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
The decision comes as more research on the Omicron variant is becoming readily available.
Allen County public health will also be handing out free COVID-19 home test kits on Wednesday, December 29th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Kits will be available while supplies last.
The distribution will take place at the former Elder-Beerman store on North Cable Road. Those who are just picking up a kit are asked to stay in their cars and drive by the north facing door to pick up a kit.
Alternatively, those who are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine shot are asked to enter the store between the designated times to receive their vaccine.
The COVID-19 home tests that will be given out are non-proctored versions which do not require a telemedicine session. Instructions for taking the tests will be included in each kit, and participants are asked to voluntarily report positive test results.