Allen County residents are wearing masks according to compliance check statistics

It appears that Allen County residents and businesses did well when it comes to wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
According to statistics from the Bureau of Workers' Compensation, who were put in charge of enforcing the mandate, Allen County scored over 90% in compliance checks from November through February. Allen County Emergency Management looked up the numbers giving commissioners an update on the pandemic in Allen County. The Bureau of Workers' Compensation made 378 compliance visits to local businesses with only three receiving a warning notice.
Allen County EMA Director Tom Berger adds, “So, I just wanted to check in to see how Alen County did and I’m actually really happy with what Allen County did. I think it helped drive our numbers down. Get us back to where we’re starting to see more normalcy come back to Allen County. We still got a long way to go. Vaccines still need to get out a little more. I think Allen County did a good job complying with the mask mandate.”
Commissioners want to thank residents for complying with the mask mandate to help stop the spread.