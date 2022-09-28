Allen County Sheriff addresses phone scam surrounding jury duty

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia is warning residents about the most recent scam of bogus calls demanding money because you haven't shown up for jury duty.

Allen County Sheriff addresses phone scam surrounding jury duty

Sheriff Treglia says they have had several individuals call them after the fact that they think they have been scammed. He says that people have been scammed out of several thousand dollars. The scam involves the caller identifying themselves as being with the sheriff's office and that they have an arrest warrant for failure to appear for jury duty.

Allen County Sheriff addresses phone scam surrounding jury duty

 Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags