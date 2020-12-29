Allen County Sheriff is investigating a suspicious death in Elida

The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the death of a man they found in an Elida home could be suspicious. Deputies were called out to 5720 Clover Ridge Drive around 10:30 pm Saturday night. They found 47-year-old Jaden Oglesbee unresponsive and he was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s where he was pronounced dead.
Oglesbee's body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's office for an autopsy. Due to the information that the deputies got during the investigation, they are saying the death could be suspicious in nature. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been taken into custody. More details will be released as the investigation allows.
Media Release from Allen County Sheriff’s Office -12-28-2020
On 12-26-2020 at approximately 10:30 PM, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding an unresponsive male at the residence of 5720 Clover Ridge Dr. Elida, Ohio. Upon the arrival of deputies and EMS, they found Jaden L. Oglesbee unresponsive inside the home. Jaden was transported to Mercy Health where he was declared deceased. Due to the circumstances reported to investigating deputies Jaden’s death is being investigated as suspicious in nature. Jaden’s body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. This is an ongoing investigation and no suspects have been taken into custody. Additional details will be released as the investigation allows.