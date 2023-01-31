Allen County Sheriff responds to NAACP's news conference on mandating body cameras

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Monday, the Lima Chapter of the NAACP held a news conference to talk again about body cameras.

Allen County Sheriff responds to NAACP's news conference on mandating body cameras

They said that they have contacted Governor Mike DeWine's offices to talk about mandating body cameras for law enforcement. They would like to see the Allen County Sheriff's Office equipped with the cameras because they say Allen is the largest county in our area without them. We talked to Sheriff Matt Treglia about the issue again, and he says it is not the cost of the equipment that is keeping his office from getting them. It is that the laws regarding the cameras need to be addressed first to protect the privacy of the citizens he represents.

Allen County Sheriff responds to NAACP's news conference on mandating body cameras

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.