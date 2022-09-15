Allen Lima Leadership kicks off their 34th class with two-day orientation

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a class to help area professionals take that next step into leadership.
The Allen Lima Leadership kicked off orientation for their 34th class. Participants spend one full day each month through June on themes such as education, economic development, and criminal justice. For the participants, it's like the first day of school as they meet with professionals from various businesses in the area. The two-day orientation includes a trip to Fassett Farm to participate in team-building exercises. Participants get to experience their community in a hands-on way to learn more about how organizations in the area work.
"Just really get out of my comfort zone and to have better leadership skills and just grow professionally," Carmen Cecala-Wells, director of development for Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.
We talked to a recent program graduate who says it was a transformational experience from connecting with local organizations to being put in uncomfortable situations.
"Being exposed to different businesses and organizations really opened my eyes of how I can kind of take that back to my organization at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center. But then also how could we partner together and prove a lot of the things that were identified as needs within our community?" said Tyler Smith, community health director at Mercy Health.
With a total of 37 participants, this is the largest class the program has seen. The orientation will continue through Friday.
