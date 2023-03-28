Eddie Monfort picked to head to National Jefferson Awards in NYC

The annual Jefferson Awards banquet was held to honor people in the area who commit their lives to public service.
Eight local adults and two youth were recognized at the Lima City Club. Nominations were accepted from a six county area including Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Hancock, Putnam, and Van Wert counties. The national program recognizes unsung heroes, and was brought to our area in 2001. Each local winner received a monetary award for the non-profit charity of their choice.
Retired police detective Eddie Monfort was the overall winner for this year. He does work with people who are struggling in prison with any type of problem.
"It truly is an amazing thing - you look at gentlemen who gave been there for a long time and prison is not the most positive place to be, so these guys are looking for hope, and Celebrate Recovery gives them hope," said Monfort. "It's amazing to see the transformation of when we first come in until where they are at now."
Monfort will be in New York City for the National Jefferson Awards. He hopes this will shed light on the issue of recovery among those incarcerated.