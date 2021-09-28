It’s an evening to recognize their accomplishments and goals they have reached thanks to a local non-profit organization.
Guiding Light Ministries assists women in crisis to provide a safe environment for them to learn how to be successful and take care of their families. The ministry was established in 2009 with their first house opening in 2013 and a second house in 2015. The program is still growing and has been successful in helping women on all levels of life.
Director Julianne Burk adds, “Whatever they need we try to create short-term and long-term goals and they live at the home. They participate in the classes, and we also have the faith-based approach which also helps with mind, body, and spirit.”
The program relies heavily on donations and is holding their annual “Evening of Inspiration” fundraiser Thursday, October 28th at the City Club located at 7 Town Square, Lima, OH 45801. Tickets are $50 each and a table of 8 for $350. They are looking for silent auction donations and volunteers to help serve that night. You can call 567-289-5724 for more information