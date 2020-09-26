Lima mayor candidate Joshua Hayes held a fundraiser dinner tonight for his upcoming 2021 campaign.
The Milano Cafe was filled with members of the community who share the same vision for Lima as Hayes. The dinner was a fundraiser for his upcoming campaign, but it also gave people the chance to ask him questions about how he sees the future of Lima. Representation from different local businesses were also present to show support for the Lima Mayoral candidate.
“We want people to feel excited about this city, we want people to feel excited about what’s coming up for Lima, something new and fresh," says Hayes. "Really getting back to our roots, being a place where people come and we’re proud of something that we do here.”
For future event information or to find more information on Hayes and his platform, you can find his campaign page on Facebook at Hayes for Lima Mayor 2021.