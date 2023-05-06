Alter Ego Comics reaches new fans with Free Comic Book Day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Once a year, thousands of comic book stores give away comics to share their passion for the stories and art with fans both new and old.
Alter Ego Comics continued their years-long tradition of participating in Free Comic Book Day. Visitors could get their pictures taken with their favorite characters or come dressed up themselves.
The popularity of the superhero genre has exploded, and many await the release of the next big hit. Local comic book stores want fans to know that they have decades of stories in comic book form, while they're waiting for the next big release.
"There's so many great stories. And like most cases, the books are almost better than the movies. With comic books, there are no budgets, you can put as many characters in as you want, and it's a great opportunity to explore more, to take a deeper dive into the Marvel universe, and also get an idea of where the movies might be going," said Marc Bowker, the owner of Alter Ego Comics.
Besides superheroes, there's comics covering every genre you can think of, and something out there for anyone of any age.