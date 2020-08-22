Amphitheater Summer Series fills Ottawa Metro Park with the sound of live music

The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park hosted their second-to-final concert in the Amphitheater Summer Series on Saturday and welcomed local musicians to the stage.
The amphitheater summer series has been bringing music-loving community members out to the Ottawa Metro Park since the beginning of July. Every Saturday night, a new local artist takes the stage and this time, Hogan’s Alley opened up for Wendy Chappell-Dick who was accompanied by some friends.
Wendy Chappell-Dick says that this is her first live in-person performance since COVID and she is ecstatic to be there. “It’s delightful! This is the best gig. This is my favorite gig that I can get in this region because of the people, because of all of the folks in Lima who come out to support the parks who are just here to relax and have a good time,” says Chappell-Dick.
Next Saturday the 29th at 7P.M., The Standard Time Jazz Quintet will be closing out the series with a concert.