A federal lawsuit has been filed against the now-former state health director Dr. Amy Acton, saying that canceling music festivals is impeding people's First Amendment rights.
Organizers for the Country Fest and the Bellwether Music Festival in Ohio, both set for August 6-8, filed the lawsuit against Acton and the local health departments where the concerts would take place.
The suit asks that all health departments involved are not to impede or threaten vendors of the festivals with legal action.
Part of the lawsuit compares concerts with protests, saying it’s not right to allow protests while banning other large gatherings like festivals. The plaintiffs also say the predictions made about COVID that called for Acton to enact the stay at home orders were highly inaccurate.