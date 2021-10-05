Anyone needing Christmas Assistance in Lima can register at the Salvation Army

The process is underway for anyone needing holiday assistance from the Lima Salvation Army.
October 5th was the first of three days that people can walk in and fill out an application for help this Christmas. The Salvation Army is expecting a large number of families and individuals needing assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. They are asking people not to wait as applications after this week’s deadline are not guaranteed.
Major Debbie Stacy with the Salvation Army explains, “It’s hard to say if people are back to work, if they’re still getting assistance. I know I’ve been reading some of the stories that came in today already that they can’t work because family members keep getting COVID. We’re just plugging in to do what we can and help those who are in need. “
They will be taking applications Wednesday (Oct 6th) and Thursday (Oct 7th) yet this week. You will need to bring proof of household members including social security cards, state ID, and birth certificates. You will also need proof of income and expenses.