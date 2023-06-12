June 12, 2023 Press Release from Jolene Molaski, Area Agency on Aging 3: Lima, OH – The Area Agency on Aging 3 is commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day by celebrating this year’s theme, Building Strong Support for Elders. AAA3 uses their Awakenings Program to help older adults and people with disabilities that have been victims of crime get back on their feet and get the help they need.
With the growing number of older adults that have fallen victim to financial exploitation and identity, it is more important than ever to have a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older adults. AAA3 is doing this by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.
“Here at the Area Agency on Aging 3 we are grateful to be able to spotlight the need for assistance for those that have been victims of crime. With older adults and people with disabilities we unfortunately see these individuals become victims and are trying to help in any way we can. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day really helps us bring the message to the fore front and get information out utilizing social media, our website, the media, and other forms of communication,” Area Agency on Aging 3’s Chief executive Office Jacqi Lucke stated.
AAA3 will also be hosting a Shred A Thon on Thursday, June 15th from 9am-12pm in their parking lot. The Shred A Thon will have secure onsite shredding done by WiltonKeck. Any individuals are welcome todrive-thru and dispose of any personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers, receipts, or any other paper materials that might contain personal information. This event is a free service to help protect against financial exploitation and identity theft. The Shred A Thon is open to the public and will be located at 2423 Allentown Road in the AAA3 parking lot next to Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships and across from Walmart.
“The Awakenings Program at the Area Agency on Aging 3 provides assistance, care coordination and education to individuals that have been victimized. It is a traumatic and life changing experience for anyone. We want to help older adults that may have no one else to turn to get their independence back. Most cases of abuse go unreported because they are often times perpetrated by caregivers or those close to the individual. That is where the Awakenings Program can offer assistance and help those individuals regain their freedom from abuse,” Anna Hairston, MSW, Awakenings Care Coordinator at the Area Agency on Aging 3 stated.
The Awakenings Program not only helps those that have fallen victim to financial exploitation and identity theft, but also provides services to older adults and individuals with disabilities that are suffering from self-neglect and have been effected by other forms of crime.
In addition to the Shred A Thon, Fat Kid BBQ will be at the Area Agency on Aging 3 on Thursday serving from their grill and fried food truck from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.