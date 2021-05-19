Area "Click It or Ticket" campaign kicks off at Allen East

Allen East students got a reminder to buckle up as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign Wednesday afternoon.
The students participated in the Quick Click challenge, where teams of four rushed to a truck and buckled up as quickly as possible before switching seats. This was a kickoff for Click It or Ticket, and the Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition and the SADD encourage people to get into the routine of buckling up as they get into their vehicle.
"It’s never too early to start a good habit, and buckling up is one of the best habits you can start when getting into a car, so that if you are in a crash, you’re a secure as possible," said Carol Lucio, Ohio SADD State Coordinator.
From May 26th to June 6th, law officers around the state of Ohio will also be on the lookout for drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt.