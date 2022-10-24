ALNM Moon Concert Poster 2022 Graphic
ALNM Moon Concert Poster 2022

Press Release from Sheila Chilcote-Collins of In Spiritu Productions: Van Wert, OH— Monday, October 24, 2022 — Area musicians and actors will be performing in a Hollywood & Broadway themed concert titled, “A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC”, A Concert Featuring Sights & Sounds from Stage & Screen, which will be held at The First United Methodist Church of Van Wert on Saturday evening, November 12th from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM.

“A Little Night Music” will include more than just musical Broadway standards. Acting, costumes and visual arts will also be part of the concert. The sanctuary doors will open promptly at 6:15 PM before the concert at 7:00 PM.

