Press Release fromSheila Chilcote-Collins of In Spiritu Productions:Van Wert, OH— Monday, October 24, 2022 —Area musicians and actors will be performing in a Hollywood & Broadway themed concert titled, “A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC”, A Concert Featuring Sights & Sounds from Stage & Screen, which will be held at The First United Methodist Church of Van Wert on Saturday evening, November 12th from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM.
“A Little Night Music” will include more than just musical Broadway standards. Acting, costumes and visual arts will also be part of the concert. The sanctuary doors will open promptly at 6:15 PM before the concert at 7:00 PM.
Organist, Gloria Wendel will usher the audience into “A Little Night Music”, with Bach’s “Toccata & Fugue in D Minor” on the recently upgraded majestic Noehren pipe organ. Annette Hoverman & Marilyn Alessandrini will be at the piano keys for Bernstein’s “Tonight” from “West Side Story”. The ensemble - In Spiritu with Beth Conn, Kristina Welker, Melinda Farmer, Jody Jones, Sue Steinen, Jody Lichtenberger, Jean Etzler, Stacie Korte, Mary Ann Falk, Dee Hartsock-Fisher, Sheila Chilcote-Collins, & featured soloist, Jill Jeffery, will be performing a “loverly” medley from Lerner & Lowe’s “My Fair Lady” and also some great Simon & Garfunkel tunes from the Academy Award winning 1967 film, “The Graduate”.
Rod Sroufe, double bass, Dee Fisher, piano, Cindy Gardner, violin, Paul Hoverman, trumpet, Dane Newlove, percussion, & Jeremy Laukuf, bass/keyboard will be bringing several well-known tunes from stage and screen, including selections from “Fiddler On The Roof”, “West Side Story” & the 1949 Frank Sinatra/Gene Kelly musical, "On The Town".
Vocal solos from Ms. Falk, Ms. Hartsock-Fisher, and Ms. Chilcote-Collins will include well-known selections from “Gypsy”, “The King & I”, “When Pigs Fly”, and Stephen Sondheim’s, “A Little Night Music” to name a few.
David Van Tilburg, pianist, will be performing a truly astounding realization of Leonard Pennario’s, “Midnight On The Cliffs”, from the 1956 Doris Day film noir, “Julie”.
Ms. Chilcote-Collins stated, “I am very excited to produce & be able to share this special event with our community! It is a wonderful chance for people enjoy live music & theatre right here in Van Wert. I would like to thank the First United Methodist Church for being our host and especially, Capital Advisory Services, LLC of Van Wert for being our premiere sponsor. Their generous financial contributions make this event possible.”
Please join us for a truly fun & fabulous evening! This concert is free & open to the public. The First United Methodist Church is located at 113 W. Central across from Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert.