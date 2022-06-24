Area teens learning to be Positive Influencers on social media at a local summer camp

The lives of many teenagers center around their phones and social media and a summer camp in downtown Lima is focusing on making sure they are being responsible online.
“Generation Influencer” is being put on by the Heartland Image Foundation to educate the kids on how to a positive influence on the web. They are learning how to set up their on YouTube channel and the proper use of technology and messaging along the way.
Madison Downing Student Mentor says, “I’m helping the kids kind of figure out as they ask questions figure out like how to start their channel. And how to start their ideas and kind of grow their passions and figure out what they want to do with their channels.”
Nathaniel Robertson Student Mentor adds, “I know sometimes it can be intimidating to express all your creativity but I’m here to help them along the way.”
Londen Smith participant says, “I have always liked film making and I’ve done interviewing for a little bit following in my dad’s footsteps also. And I’ve wanted to challenge myself to do new things over the summer.”
Loghan Smith adds, “Although I’m really shy, I like to try new things over the summer and I hope to learn that if I do start a YouTube channel with my sisters and most of my friends, that I can teach people new things and that I can learn myself of everything that I tell the people I can take that on and use it for the rest of my life.
Garrett Becerra says, “I Want to become a generation influencer and kick off a YouTube channel and express my passions to the world.”
Lea Rode adds, “I’m just here to do YouTube stuff cause that has always been of interest to me. Like being in screen and being just like here and influencing people.”
The students will present their final project at the end of July.
