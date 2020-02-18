ArtSpace Lima hosts annual Kewpee High School Invitational

This year's Kewpee Invitational at ArtSpace/Lima showcased some of the best art from high school students from across the region. There were dozens of self-portraits, jewelry, printmaking, and much more to explore.
There were even Kewpee burgers and cherry pie to enjoy. The top pieces from nine different categories were chosen by judges. The winners were presented certificates and will later receive their cash prize. Award winners say they are honored to be recognized for their pieces.
“Art is something I kind of kept to myself so to be recognized for it is awesome and I feel really great about it,” said Isabella Mancuso, drawing award winner.
“It was kind of exciting,” said printmaking award winner. “I didn’t think I was going to win sitting there just spray painting. I was just doing what I love which is through the art.”
Digital media award winners: 1st place- Aria Davis; 2nd place – Blue Voyage ;3rd place- Aubrey Davis
Sculpture award winners: 1st place- Brenna Hissong ;2nd place – Kaitie Brunner ; 3rd place – Grace Fischbach
Drawing award winners: 1st place- Isabella Mancuso ; 2nd place – Molly Baumgartner ; 3rd place- Nickolas Markowski
Printmaking award winners: 1st place- Tommie Jefferson ;2nd place - Lilia Schnipke ;3rd place – Elsbeth Nelson
Painting award winners: 1st place- Abigail Fernihough, 2nd place – Reese Knowles ; 3rd place – Danielle Novak
Ceramic award winners: 1st place- Zack Manon ; 2nd place - Hanna Watt ; 3rd place – Megan Trausch
Photography award winners: 1st place – Alotus Wei ; 2nd place – Megan Jurosic ; 3rd place – Kaydee Stant
Jewelry Awards: 1st place -Kaitie Brunner; 2nd place – Ashley Graham ; 3rd place – Caleb Smith
Mixed Media Awards: 1st place – Kendal ; 2nd place – Richard Lee ; 3rd place – Adrian Mott
Best of Show: Mariah Blaising